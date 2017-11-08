2017 Veterans Day Parade lineup & route

The 2017 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 11.
The parade, one of the largest in the country, will feature 169 entries and more than 2,000 participants. Thousands are expected to watch the parade in downtown Huntsville and many more will watch live on WAFF 48 News and on the WAFF 48 News app starting at 11:00a.m. Saturday.
The parade route will begin at Woodson & Holmes before turning onto Monroe Street. The parade will pass by Veterans Memorial Park before turning on Green Street and then Williams Avenue. The final leg of the parade will turn on Church Street (see pictured yellow line) and take a final turn onto Clinton Avenue.
You can view the entire lineup below. Participants should also make note of these important rules provided by parade organizers:
1. The Parade line-up is not first-come, first served! Many factors affect positioning. Some of these factors (but not all) include:
2. These guidelines are not hard and fast… the Parade Marshals will make adjustments as needed to account for gaps, missing entries, oversized entries, etc. Safety is always a first consideration. The Planning Committee makes the final determination.
3. No one is moved down the line due to their beliefs or group affiliation!
4. Hate groups or inappropriate floats will be asked to leave the Parade lineup.
[VIEW: 2017 VETERANS DAY PARADE LINEUP (PDF)]
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Decatur.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Decatur.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>