Madison city leaders confirm meetings to consider baseball team

Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.

This comes the day after officials in Mobile confirmed the sale of the BayBears.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the city is exploring an opportunity to build a multi-use venue that could house a minor league team.

“As Madison continues to enjoy tremendous growth, we are committed to enhancing our thriving economy by providing destinations and entertainment options for our citizens. We have an exciting opportunity to build a multi-use venue in our city that would provide much needed conference, meeting, and event facilities as well as position us to offer the fun, regional entertainment option of minor league baseball. We anticipate and expect that the construction of a multi-use venue would attract additional family-friendly entertainment as well as new shopping and dining options, which is a request I get from the community every day.” said Mayor Paul Finley. “We are working hard with our City Council to explore this opportunity to enhance our tax base and develop this project in a way that will add to our quality of life.”

The city plans to discuss all aspects of this project including zoning, infrastructure, design, timeline, cost, and financing in the coming weeks.

