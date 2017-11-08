Rescue officials launch new community app to help save lives

The 911 center of Huntsville-Madison County partnered with HEMSI and other city and county emergency agencies to launch a new app to help save lives.

They launched this new community app called PulsePoint Wednesday. When you download it, it will tell you if someone near you is having a cardiac arrest. You can then jump in to help while paramedics are on their way.

City officials say you don’t need to be CPR certified. The app will walk you through how to help.

If you look at a place like Bridge Street, if you think about how far an ambulance or fire truck might be from here. To actually have a bystander do CPR immediately or within 30 seconds or a minute could drastically save their life and make the survivability rate go up in Madison County, which would be great for the overall community, said Capt. Michael Sedlacek, the public affairs officer for Madison Fire and Rescue.

City leaders at the event, including Madison Mayor Paul Finley, also believe this is bringing life-saving technology to the community.

It's a free app. You can go to your smartphone's marketplace right now. Just look for PulsePoint to download.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48