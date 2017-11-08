‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville area seniors

A special program is helping capture the true meaning of the holidays by bringing companionship and gifts to seniors who may be isolated this holiday season.

Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with area retail stores, nonprofits and local businesses to help Huntsville area seniors. Retail locations donate space for a Christmas tree with ornaments – each with a gift request (e.g., slippers or a pharmacy gift). The gifts are small, but they make a big impact in these seniors’ lives.

The holidays can be a difficult time for isolated seniors who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones. They are at greater risk for loneliness, anxiety and depression.

This is why the local Home Instead Senior Care office serving northern Alabama is inviting the community to come together to bring some comfort and holiday cheer to area seniors through its Be a Santa to a Senior® program.

Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with CASA of Madison County, Friends Inc., Salvation Army, NARCOG and TARGOG to help with gift collection and distribution.

Holiday shoppers are invited to support this local program by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be on display from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6.

Those trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following Kroger locations:

Kroger; 7090 Hwy 72 W, Huntsville, AL 35806

Kroger: 8404 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35802

Kroger: 2009 Drake Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Kroger: 2110 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Kroger; 6070 Moores Mill Rd., Huntsville, AL 35811

Kroger; 4579 Wall Triana Hwy, Madison, AL 35758

Kroger; 1101 Beltline Rd. SW, Decatur, AL 35601

Kroger; 241 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle, AL 35640

For more information about the program, call 256-883-3080 or click here.

Since 2003, with the help of more than 60,000 volunteers, Be a Santa to a Senior has provided over 2 million gifts to deserving seniors.

The program is now in its 14th year.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48