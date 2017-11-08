Students learn about career tech center in Limestone County

Limestone County's Tanner High School is pushing more students to the Career Tech Center!

Younger students had a chance to learn about what they could learn there.

Students who enroll can get a jump start on college or even head straight to the workforce.

"We open up these opportunities and expose them early on, so we can put them on the pathway to greatness. That increase self-esteem, that increases opportunity, that gives us great hope for our young persons and we need that, we can show them the blueprint to success," said Lewis Gordon, Tanner High School principal.

Students interested in the Career Center will be bussed over to checked it out.

