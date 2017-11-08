McKinley Strother joins the WAFF 48 News team quickly transitioning from behind the camera to an on-air reporter. His passion is storytelling—something that has brought him all the way to the Valley.

In 2016, McKinley graduated from Elizabeth City State University (#HBCUPride) in North Carolina. The year prior, he started working as a producer at WTKR-News 3 in Norfolk, Virginia. The best part of his experience was being able to tell the stories of his hometown. Right now, McKinley is most excited to get from behind the computer and television screen and out in the community.

A self-proclaimed foodie, if you have any suggestions on the best restaurants let him know!! Or the best hot yoga studios—a second love of his.

McKinley made the 15-hour drive from VA to AL in October 2017 and is excited to call the Tennessee Valley his new home. If you have any story ideas, suggestions or just want to talk email him at mstrother@waff.com.