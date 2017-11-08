Authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting in Elgin

Florence police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at US 72 and Alabama 101 in Elgin. around 3 o'clock.

Florence police say it all started during a car chase after a series of overnight burglaries.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was involved in the shooting that injured a suspect in a series of overnight burglaries.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the deputy involved, however, did say that the deputy was not injured, and the suspect was shot in the shoulder and taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. The suspect was treated and released from the hospital.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office told our news partner at the Times Daily that, all three men, who are from Tennessee were all suspects in a series of burglaries and car break-ins that had been reported earlier in the morning.

“Our deputies were notified by Florence police of the suspects and had been looking for them. They spotted the vehicle in Elgin and tried to get it stopped,” the sheriff said. “The driver rammed one of our patrol cars and then tried to run over a deputy, who shot the driver in the shoulder,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

All three men have been taken into custody and face multiple charges.

