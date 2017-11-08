Big Ed's Pizza moving into a new home

Big Ed's Pizza is moving into a new home very soon.

On Tuesday, the popular pizza place announced on their Facebook page that they would be moving into the original Rockabillys building located at 255 Pratt Ave.

Big Ed's Pizza will be located right across from the National Children's Advocacy Center and The Jeremiah Clemons Home in the Five Points area.

They will make the move sometime in February 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48