Big Ed's Pizza moving into a new home

WAFF 48 News exclusively interviewed a man who helped pull people from fiery cars Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Decatur.More >>
An Albertville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Investigators said the woman was visiting the park with friends or relatives when she was shot.More >>
