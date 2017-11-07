Good Samaritan helps victims out of fiery Decatur crash

WAFF 48 News exclusively interviewed a man who helped pull people from fiery cars Tuesday morning.

One person remains in critical condition after an eight-vehicle pileup in Decatur. It might have been worse if some brave people nearby hadn't helped. That includes Fred Dunigan. He said he thought it be a normal morning drive into work Tuesday, but it was about as far from ordinary as it gets.

"6 o’clock going to work, regular day, pulled up to the light…all I heard was a bang," Dunigan said.

He said when he turned around, he saw a flame about 20 feet high and smoke everywhere. Dunigan said what was going through his mind is simple:

"That’s the first thing that comes to my mind, just to help,” he said. “I didn't think about it as far as being hurt. I saw them in a car on fire, so I was more thinking about them getting out the car before it exploded."

Dunigan said he and a couple other people pulled victims out of cars.

"He seemed lifeless,” Dunigan said, referring to one of the victims in a car. “His eyes opened. I asked, 'Can you open the door?’ He couldn’t."

So Dunigan and a few others busted windows, talked panicked drivers down, and did what they needed to do to save lives.

"We’re all people. Humans. I don’t look at a person’s race. Black, white, none of that. We pump the same blood. If I see you down, I'll help you up," he said.

Dunigan said the crash victims and their families have been on his mind all day, and he hopes to see each of them again someday. Not at the hospital, he said, but at a grocery store or driving around town, completely recovered and healthy.

“I hope they can get out of the hospital. I hope we just catch each others’ faces and remember what happened,” he said.

