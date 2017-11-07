Decatur police raising cancer help through No Shave November

If you see some scraggly-faced officers in Decatur, it’s because the police department is again taking part in No Shave November.

The original goal was to grow awareness while focusing on hair, which cancer patients often lose in their battle. Men would donate money typically spent on shaving and grooming to educate people about cancer prevention.

Members of the police department began participating in 2004 and donating to a coworker who needed help with medical bills.

Over the years, several families have been helped. And several police officers participate.

The Decatur Police Department states they raised more than $4,200 last year.

“We know where our money is going. We know who these people are and it hits home with us. Even more so to know what we’re doing is for a good cause and the money is going toward something so dramatic, er, drastic,” said Sgt. Justin Lyon.

Sixty-six officers are signed up for No Shave November this year.

