Fort Payne approves engineering studies to acquire sewer system

The Fort Payne City Council agreed to fund engineering studies to resolve the sewer system on Nov. 7, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Engineering studies are now underway to determine what it will take to resolve a failing, privately-owned sewer system in Fort Payne.

The city council agreed Tuesday to spend nearly $400,000 to do just that.

Mayor Larry Chesser said the plan is to build a new system through north Fort Payne then build a pumping station at Terrapin Hills and divert sewage from the lagoon to the new system.

But, Chesser said that would require some leeway from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and court approval.

“They've given this guy the moon, so to speak, and we don't want to be treated any differently. We want to be able to do what we have to do to get the thing fixed permanently,” Chesser said.

Chesser said the process would still take approximately two years to complete.

