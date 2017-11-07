Bill proposed to halt human waste used as fertilizer in Jackson County

The legislative delegation in Jackson County is proposing a bill to the legislature that would ban the use of human sewage as fertilizer in Jackson County.

Residents are upset at not only the smell, but potential hazards that come with it. For the farmer, it's an economical way of fertilizing a pasture, but for area residents, they say it's more than a nuisance.

At a county commission meeting held Monday, residents expressed their concerns of area farmers in Flat Rock using biosolids as fertilizer.

Sharon Thomas said it's a horrible odor that lasts for weeks and has been running off into area creeks and waterways. She said she's concerned about the health hazards that brings to residents.

So now area legislators are looking at a bill that would ban the practice if approved by the county voters.

Thomas said the waste is coming out of Chattanooga and hopes the voters will agree with the residents.

"I hope everyone in Jackson County will vote this out of this county because there are 22 counties that can do this, and there's two in northwest Alabama that has voted to ban this in their county," said Thomas.

State Rep. Tommy Hanes and State Sen. Steve Livingston both say they plan to d rop the bill in the legislature when they reconvene in January.

If approved, Livingston says a referendum will be held sometime next year.

