Marion County man dies in house fire; family escapes

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire early Tuesday.

The fire was in the 4000 block of Highway 48 in Bear Creek. A body was recovered from the residence after the fire.

The sheriff's Office said they believe the victim is 40-year-old Kevin Pickens, who lived there with his family. His wife and 9-year-old son were able to escape the burning structure.

The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The fire is still under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama State Firearm Marshal’s Office.

