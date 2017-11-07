Decatur man dies days after getting in fight

A death investigation is underway in Decatur.

Decatur police say it started with a physical altercation Friday evening. Officers say they responded to a disturbance call at the intersection of Olive Street and 16th Avenue SE shortly after 6 p.m. They found a man unconscious. Police identified him as 43-year-old Kevin Howard White of Decatur .

Paramedics began treating White then took him to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance. He was later transferred to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined that White and another male became involved in a fight, during which White was knocked unconscious.

White died at Huntsville Hospital Monday. His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been announced.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48