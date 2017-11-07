2017 Veterans Day free meals and discounts

With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by offering either discounts or free meals.

All discounts and freebies are offered to Active Duty, Retirees and Veterans with a Military ID, VA ID Card, or other proof of service.

Keep in mind some of these offers may only be valid for dine-in meals.

Chipotle - Nov. 7, 2017 (5 p.m. to close) - Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. For in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for online, mobile, fax, or catering orders. Find a location near you

Denny’s - Nov. 10, 2017 (5 a.m. - 12 p.m.) - Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for all active, inactive, and retired military personnel. Participating locations only. Please call ahead. Find a location near you

IHOP - Nov. 10, 2017 - Free Red, White and Blue pancakes. Participating locations only. Please call ahead to verify participation. Find a location near you

Applebee’s - Nov. 11, 2017 - Applebee’s is offering a free meal to military veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day. There will be 8 entrées to choose from. Military ID or proof of service required. Find a location near you

Bar Louie - Nov. 11, 2017 - Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger. Find a location near you

Bruegger's Bagels - Nov. 11, 2017 - U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary. Find a location near you

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings - Nov. 11 (All day long) - Veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. Find a location near you

Cici’s Pizza - Nov. 11, 2017 - Free pizza buffet with Military ID. Find a location near you

Circle K - Nov. 11, 2017 - Participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military veterans. Find a location near you

Cracker Barrel - Nov. 11, 2017 - A complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake. Find a location near you

Dunkin’ Donuts - Nov. 11, 2017 - Free donut to Veterans and active duty military at participating restaurants nationwide. Find a location near you

Golden Corral - Nov. 13, 2017 (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.) - The 17th annual Golden Corral Military Appreciation dinner is available to any person who has ever served in the United States Military. If you are a veteran, retired, currently serving, in the National Guard or Reserves, you are invited to participate in Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation dinner. Find a location near you

Great Clips - Nov. 11, 2017 - Receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date OR purchase a haircut card at on Veterans Day and give to a veteran you know. ***Haircut Cards are redeemable until December 31, 2017*** Find a location near you

Hooters - Nov. 11, 2017 - Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to enjoy a free meal from a select menu. Requires drink purchase. Only valid at participating locations. Find a location near you

Huddle House - Nov. 11, 2017 - FREE order of Sweet Cakes (Huddle House’s fluffy, platter-size pancakes available in eight different flavor and topping combinations) to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day at all Huddle House locations nationwide. Find a location near you

Krystal - Nov. 11, 2017 (6 a.m. - 11 a.m.) - On Veterans Day, all active and retired military can receive a complimentary sausage biscuit during breakfast. Find a location near you

Little Caesars Pizza - Nov. 11, 2017 - (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) - Free pizza or $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to all US Armed Forces veterans and active military members. With proof of military service, at participating stores nationwide. Call ahead to verify participation. Find a location near you

Logan’s Roadhouse - Nov. 11, 2017 - Free entrée from a select menu for veterans and active duty military personnel. Call your local Logan’s Roadhouse for details and to verify participation. Find a location near you

O’Charley’s - Nov. 11, 2017 - Free $9.99er for veterans and active duty service members. Find a location near you

Olive Garden - Nov. 11, 2017- Offering free Veterans Day meal from special menu. Call ahead to verify participation. Find a location near you

Outback Steakhouse - Nov. 11, 2017 - Outback Steakhouse is honoring America’s military veterans by offering active duty military and veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage. This offer is available to Military Personnel and veterans with ID. Also receive 15% off your purchase from Nov. 12 - Dec 31, 2017. Find a location near you

Red Lobster - Nov. 11, 2017 - To thank Veterans, active duty military, and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive the offer, show a valid military ID. Find a location near you

Red Robin - Nov. 11, 2017 - All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. Find a location near you

Ruby Tuesday - Nov. 11, 2017 - This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer (up to $10). Find a location near you

Shoney’s - Nov. 11, 2017 - (6 a.m. - 11 a.m.) - Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members. Find a location near you

Texas Roadhouse - Nov. 11, 2017 - Select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides. Find a location near you

TGI Fridays Free Lunch - Nov. 11, 2017 - (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) - Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. Find a location near you

For more information on discounts or free meals from local restaurants click The Military Wallet, US Veterans Magazine or Military Benefits.

