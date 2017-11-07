2017 Playoffs: High school football pairings

40 Tennessee Valley high school teams will have a chance at a state title run in 2017. The first round of the high school football playoffs will begin November 9-10.



Home teams will be listed first in the match-ups below. North Alabama teams have been featured at the top of each classification list in bold.



CLASS 7A

Bob Jones vs Mountain Brook

Thompson vs Huntsville

Hoover vs Sparkman

Hewitt-Trussville vs Spain Park

Central-Phenix City vs Theodore

Fairhope vs Lee-Montgomery

McGill-Toolen vs Jeff Davis

Auburn vs Davidson



CLASS 6A



Austin vs Carver-Birmingham

Ramsay vs Cullman

Pinson Valley vs Florence

Muscle Shoals vs Gardendale

Clay-Chalkville vs Athens

Homewood vs Fort Payne

Oxford vs Hueytown

Pell City vs Shades Valley

Spanish Fort vs Pelham

Sidney Lanier vs Paul Bryant

Wetumpka vs Blount

McAdory vs Carver-Montgomery

Park Crossing vs Bessemer City

Daphne vs Opelika

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs Stanhope Elmore

Benjamin Russell vs Saraland





CLASS 5A



Guntersville vs St. Clair County

Mae Jemsion vs Corner

Mortimer Jordan vs Lawrence County

Brooks vs West Point

Hayden vs Lee-Huntsville

Briarwood Christian vs Crossville

Etowah vs Pleasant Grove

Wenonah vs Alexandria

Vigor vs Jemison

Eufaula vs Sylacauga

Demopolis vs Williamson

Central-Clay County vs Charles Henderson

Carroll vs Talladega

Saint Paul's vs Marbury

Beauregard vs Greenville

Calera vs Jackson





CLASS 4A



Madison Academy vs Hokes Bluff

Rogers vs Haleyville

Jacksonville vs Randolph

Fayette County vs West Limestone

Wilson vs Cordova

Sardis vs Cherokee County

Dora vs Deshler

Saks vs Westminster

Andalusia vs Childersburg

Saint James vs West Blocton

Munford vs W.S. Neal

Northside vs Alabama Christian

Catholic (Montgomery) vs Sipsey Valley

UMS-Wright vs Leeds

Bibb County vs Dale County

Tallassee vs Thomasville





CLASS 3A



Sylvania vs Ohatchee

West Morgan vs Holly Pond

Randolph County vs North Sand Mountain

Fultondale vs Colbert County

Colbert Heights vs Locust Fork

Plainview vs Weaver

J.B. Pennington vs Lauderdale County

Piedmont vs Geraldine

Hillcrest-Evergreen vs Prattville Christian

Daleville vs Oakman

Montgomery Academy vs Bayside Academy

American Christian vs Slocomb

Wicksburg vs Midfield

Clarke County vs Southside-Selma

Gordo vs Providence Christian

Pike County vs Mobile Christian





CLASS 2A



Falkville vs Reeltown

Fyffe vs Sheffield

Lamar County vs Ider

Sand Rock vs Mars Hill Bible

Lanett vs Tanner

Tarrant vs Ranburne

LaFayette vs Cleveland

Sulligent vs Westbrook Christian

Saint Luke's vs New Brockton

Abbeville vs Keith

Goshen vs South Chocktaw

Ariton vs R.C. Hatch

Leroy vs Elba

Aliceville vs Samson

Luverne vs J.U. Blacksher





CLASS 1A



Hackleburg vs Woodville

South Lamar vs Decatur Heritage

Cedar Bluff vs Waterloo

Cherokee vs Coosa Christian

Lynn vs Holy Spirit

Spring Garden vs Phillips

Pickens County vs Meek

Addison vs Hubbertville

Sweet Water vs Notasulga

Brantley vs Ragland

Maplesville vs Linden

Talladega County vs Houston County

Georgiana vs Winterboro

Marengo vs Highland Home

Wadley vs Pleasant Home

Isabella vs Millry







Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48