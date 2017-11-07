2017 Playoffs: High school football pairings

40 Tennessee Valley high school teams will have a chance at a state title run in 2017. The first round of the high school football playoffs will begin November 9-10.
Home teams will be listed first in the match-ups below. North Alabama teams have been featured at the top of each classification list in bold.
CLASS 7A
Bob Jones vs Mountain Brook
Thompson vs Huntsville
Hoover vs Sparkman
Hewitt-Trussville vs Spain Park
Central-Phenix City vs Theodore
Fairhope vs Lee-Montgomery
McGill-Toolen vs Jeff Davis
Auburn vs Davidson
CLASS 6A
Austin vs Carver-Birmingham
Ramsay vs Cullman
Pinson Valley vs Florence
Muscle Shoals vs Gardendale
Clay-Chalkville vs Athens
Homewood vs Fort Payne
Oxford vs Hueytown
Pell City vs Shades Valley
Spanish Fort vs Pelham
Sidney Lanier vs Paul Bryant
Wetumpka vs Blount
McAdory vs Carver-Montgomery
Park Crossing vs Bessemer City
Daphne vs Opelika
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs Stanhope Elmore
Benjamin Russell vs Saraland
CLASS 5A
Guntersville vs St. Clair County
Mae Jemsion vs Corner
Mortimer Jordan vs Lawrence County
Brooks vs West Point
Hayden vs Lee-Huntsville
Briarwood Christian vs Crossville
Etowah vs Pleasant Grove
Wenonah vs Alexandria
Vigor vs Jemison
Eufaula vs Sylacauga
Demopolis vs Williamson
Central-Clay County vs Charles Henderson
Carroll vs Talladega
Saint Paul's vs Marbury
Beauregard vs Greenville
Calera vs Jackson
CLASS 4A
Madison Academy vs Hokes Bluff
Rogers vs Haleyville
Jacksonville vs Randolph
Fayette County vs West Limestone
Wilson vs Cordova
Sardis vs Cherokee County
Dora vs Deshler
Saks vs Westminster
Andalusia vs Childersburg
Saint James vs West Blocton
Munford vs W.S. Neal
Northside vs Alabama Christian
Catholic (Montgomery) vs Sipsey Valley
UMS-Wright vs Leeds
Bibb County vs Dale County
Tallassee vs Thomasville
CLASS 3A
Sylvania vs Ohatchee
West Morgan vs Holly Pond
Randolph County vs North Sand Mountain
Fultondale vs Colbert County
Colbert Heights vs Locust Fork
Plainview vs Weaver
J.B. Pennington vs Lauderdale County
Piedmont vs Geraldine
Hillcrest-Evergreen vs Prattville Christian
Daleville vs Oakman
Montgomery Academy vs Bayside Academy
American Christian vs Slocomb
Wicksburg vs Midfield
Clarke County vs Southside-Selma
Gordo vs Providence Christian
Pike County vs Mobile Christian
CLASS 2A
Falkville vs Reeltown
Fyffe vs Sheffield
Lamar County vs Ider
Sand Rock vs Mars Hill Bible
Lanett vs Tanner
Tarrant vs Ranburne
LaFayette vs Cleveland
Sulligent vs Westbrook Christian
Saint Luke's vs New Brockton
Abbeville vs Keith
Goshen vs South Chocktaw
Ariton vs R.C. Hatch
Leroy vs Elba
Aliceville vs Samson
Luverne vs J.U. Blacksher
CLASS 1A
Hackleburg vs Woodville
South Lamar vs Decatur Heritage
Cedar Bluff vs Waterloo
Cherokee vs Coosa Christian
Lynn vs Holy Spirit
Spring Garden vs Phillips
Pickens County vs Meek
Addison vs Hubbertville
Sweet Water vs Notasulga
Brantley vs Ragland
Maplesville vs Linden
Talladega County vs Houston County
Georgiana vs Winterboro
Marengo vs Highland Home
Wadley vs Pleasant Home
Isabella vs Millry
