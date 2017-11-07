A six-car accident in Decatur on Old Moulton Road at Beltline Road happened early Tuesday morning. At least four injuries and two cars on fire have been reported.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible but if not use Old Trinity Road or Danville Road as alternate routes.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48