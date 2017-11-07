Multiple injuries confirmed after eight-car accident in Decatur on Old Moulton Road

Decatur police are working an eight-car accident in Decatur on Old Moulton Road at Beltline Road that happened early Tuesday morning just before 6:30.

investigators with Decatur police confirm there are multiple injuries. At least two cars were on fire.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible but if not use Old Trinity Road or Danville Road as alternate routes.

Officers are still on the scene.

