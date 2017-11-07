Multiple injuries confirmed after eight-car accident in Decatur on Old Moulton Road

An Albertville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that all instances of abuse took place in the home of the accused, where he had been providing afternoon care for the children.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms an inmate suspected in a two-county pursuit died the day after his arrest.More >>
A Madison County judge has ordered Hammad Memon, the Discovery Middle School shooter, to pay one million dollars to the family of Todd Brown.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
