2 injuries confirmed after eight-car accident in Decatur on Old Moulton Road

Decatur police are working an eight-car accident in Decatur on Old Moulton Road at Beltline Road that happened early Tuesday morning just before 6:30.

investigators with Decatur police confirm there are two injuries, one major and one minor as a result of the accident. At least two cars were on fire.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible but if not use Old Trinity Road or Danville Road as alternate routes.

Traffic will be down to one lane until 2 p.m., as the area is cleared

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48