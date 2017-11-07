1 arrested, 1 on the run after Hazel Green burglary

An Albertville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that all instances of abuse took place in the home of the accused, where he had been providing afternoon care for the children.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms an inmate suspected in a two-county pursuit died the day after his arrest.More >>
A Madison County judge has ordered Hammad Memon, the Discovery Middle School shooter, to pay one million dollars to the family of Todd Brown.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
