1 arrested, 1 on the run after Hazel Green burglary

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary involving two men at the Food Mart in Hazel Green on Highway 231/431 just north of Joe Quick Road.

It happened around 1:45 on Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the men pried the door open with a crowbar.

When deputies showed up, the subjects ran on foot towards Hazel Green High School.

At last check, one person was in custody. Investigators are still looking for the second man.

