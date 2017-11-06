Superintendent responds to Grissom HS safety concerns

Frustrated parents continue to speak out about safety concerns at Grissom High School.

Panic at the school on Friday shed light on fighting and reports of a troubling Snapchat involving a student with a gun.

Parents say the teens who've been involved in recent incidents at Grissom are interfering with other students' ability to learn.

Superintendent Matt Akin stressed Monday that Huntsville City Schools is committed to creating a safe environment and that the appropriate steps are being taken.

John, a parent of a Grissom High School student, said his son notified him Monday about another fight at Grissom. John asked that his last name not be used.

“They had a fight during the lunchtime hour. My son expressed his concern about going to school today with them having a fight,” he said. “I think it stems from the fights that happened last week.”

It comes on the heels of panic Friday when dozens of parents checked their kids out over fears of escalated fighting and reports of a possible gun on campus.

The school has more than 1,800 students.

One brawl last Thursday was caught on camera and WAFF 48 News was made aware of other fight videos, as well as a Snapchat of a student with a weapon threatening kids by name.

“My son and his friends are uncomfortable about going to school and what's going to transpire. Is it retaliation for this or that? Is it going to escalate and get worse from just a standard fight," John said. “Everybody wants their children to have a good education. Huntsville has the ability to do that. It's just that we need discipline.”

“I think the administrators feel that their hands are tied. They cannot discipline the students. They report something and pretty much nothing gets done about it,” said Mendy Pierce, another parent.

Huntsville City Schools officials say there were no credible threats and any issues were immediately addressed.

Akin said increased security will continue at Grissom for the time being. He added that there were no instances of outside students being involved in any of the incidents.

“We are aware of the threats that were made on social media and we've used our Behavioral Learning Guide, which is our discipline guide, to take care of those threats. It's a process when I say take care of them but the students involved in those videos are not in school. They weren't in school on Friday so we take those threats seriously,” he said.

Akin said he understands parents’ fears surrounding issues at the school.

“If there's something substantiated that we need to shut down a school down, we will certainly do that. But I don't blame any parents for checking students out on Friday. I assure all parents that we are working every day to make sure that it's a safe environment," he said.

He also said he wants to dispel the myth that with the Behavioral Learning Guide, students can't be suspended or expelled.

“Students who make threats make threats against other students or against faculty can be expelled. They can be put out of school. We have done that and we will continue to do that,” he said.

He added the school system needs to do a better job when it comes to communication with parents.

“We're committed to improving and communicating as accurately and quickly as possible,” Akin said. “That's something we were meeting about today so they should see a change."

Parents are eager to see improvements, John said. He is considering another schooling option for his son.

“You're worried about children's safety. Every parent is. Do I need to take him out? Do I need to look at another way to get him educated like home schooling or private school? It's a concern for everyone at this point,” he said.

