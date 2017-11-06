B.B. Comer Bridge section to become public sculpture

A section of the B.B. Comer bridge will be turned into a sculpture at Scottsboro High School. (Source: WAFF)

A section of a historic Jackson County bridge is finding a new purpose.

The city council held a final discussion Monday night that would give the multiton section of the B.B. Comer Bridge to a local art teacher for a public display at the local high school. At 21 feet, it's expected to be the largest public statue in town.

Despite efforts to save it, it's been more than a year since the B.B. Comer Bridge was destroyed. But a piece of that history is expected to become a large-scale public sculpture.

With a $20,000 gr ant, a local high school art teacher hopes to turn the entranceway of the bridge that was saved by the city into a large art piece and placed by the pond at Scottsboro High School.

"You will be able to see the pond through the bridge piece reminiscent of the bridge over the water," said Scottsboro High School art teacher Angel Chaney.

With the help of a retired UAH dean of art, the shape will be vastly different as the sections will be reformed to form a tall pyramid.

Chaney said area businesses and students will be involved including design and welding.

"We will be doing landscaping with our landscaping class. We will be creating a walkway out of stones," said Chaney.

The city will be building the mound for the sculpture to sit and the council is in the final stages of approving the deal.



Chaney hopes it will be a beacon of light to shine on the city.

"We want to combine history with where we are now. Grow from that. We want other people to know we have vision, artistically and aesthetically," said Chaney.

Chaney said once they begin construction, it's expected to take approximately six months.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48