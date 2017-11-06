Albertville couple indicted for child abuse

An Albertville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a grand jury indictment.

Robin Lynn Simmons, 21, and Matthew Jordan Hope, 22, were investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Simmons is the mother of the victim, who is less than three years old, and Hope is her boyfriend.

Both Simmons and Hope are free on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48