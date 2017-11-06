Trinity man charged with child sex abuse

An Albertville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
An Albertville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that all instances of abuse took place in the home of the accused, where he had been providing afternoon care for the children.More >>
Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that all instances of abuse took place in the home of the accused, where he had been providing afternoon care for the children.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms an inmate suspected in a two-county pursuit died the day after his arrest.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms an inmate suspected in a two-county pursuit died the day after his arrest.More >>
A Madison County judge has ordered Hammad Memon, the Discovery Middle School shooter, to pay one million dollars to the family of Todd Brown.More >>
A Madison County judge has ordered Hammad Memon, the Discovery Middle School shooter, to pay one million dollars to the family of Todd Brown.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>