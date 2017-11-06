Trinity man charged with child sex abuse

A Trinity man has been charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse after an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office determined he had been having inappropriate contact with two children under the age of 12.

Johnny Allen Harwell, 64, has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy. All are felony charges.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that all instances of abuse took place in his home, where he had been providing afternoon care for the children.

Harwell was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was later released after posting a $105,000 bond.

