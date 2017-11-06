Comcast internet customers impacted by widespread outage

A widespread outage is being felt by Comcast customers nationwide, including many in Northern Alabama.

Comcast released a statement on Twitter saying, "Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix."

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, 65 percent of users reported an interruption in their internet service. There is no word yet on what caused the outage, but Comcast says it is an "external network issue."

"Our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more.," the company said.

The company says it is working to fix the issue as fast as possible.

