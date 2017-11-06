Discovery Middle School shooter ordered to pay victim’s family $1M

A Madison County judge has ordered Hammad Memon, the Discovery Middle School shooter, to pay one million dollars to the family of Todd Brown.

Memon shot and killed Brown on February 5, 2010 during a class change at the Madison School. A school resource officer took Memon into custody moments after the shooting. Memon was charged as an adult.

Before going to trial, Memon’s parents secured a Pakistani passport for their son. Memon and his mother, Safia, were captured before boarding a flight in Dallas. Iqbal Memon, Hammad’s father, and Safia Memon pleaded guilty to attempted hindering prosecution.

In 2015, a judge granted early termination of probation for Iqbal and Safia Memon allowing the couple to return to Pakistan.

Hammad Memon pleaded guilty to murder in May 2013. A judge sentenced him to thirty years in prison. He is serving the sentence at Staton Correctional Center. His earliest chance for parole is in December 2026.Brown’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Memon, his parents, the Madison City School Board, the former Madison City School Superintendent, and the former principal of Discovery Middle School. The case was dropped against all of the defendants, except Hammad Memon.

The judge’s order reads in part:

“On February 5, 2010, Defendant Hammad Memon shot Plaintiff’s decedent and son, Todd Brown, with a handgun in the back of the head at near point-blank range in the hallway at Discovery Middle School, without justification or defense.”

The judge stated after considering all of the undisputed facts, Brown’s family should be awarded damages in the amount of one million dollars.

