Huntsville Animal Services: Free adoptions for senior pets through Nov.

Age has its privileges.

At Huntsville Animal Services, senior dogs and cats are often the last to be adopted even though they are the most gentle and settled of shelter pets needing a loving home.

Older pets are typically housebroken, obedient, calm and quiet, and get along with other animals.

These seniors make wonderful family pets and deserve to live out the rest of their lives in a warm and loving home.

That's why, through the month of November, senior pets five years or older may be adopted at no charge.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchip and city license.

Please help save a senior dog or cat today by adopting a shelter pet!

The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805.

Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783 or 256-883-3784, or visit their website or Facebook page for additional information about pet adoptions and fostering.

