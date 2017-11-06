Eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 near Shields Road shut down due to wreck

On Monday morning, the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 east of Shields Road were shut down due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

Huntsville police say a female driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

She is awake and breathing but she did suffer serious injuries.

At this time the cause of the wreck is unknown.

Both lanes are expected to be closed for a while.

