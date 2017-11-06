Legal system grappling with teen sexting

An increase in minors sharing nude photos digitally, potentially leading to felony prosecutions and sex-offender status, is in part a result of ignorance of child pornography laws, authorities said.

“I would say we have tripled or better the issues we have with internet, texting and sexting, and we’re not the only state that has issues with the law,” said Morgan County District Judge Shelly Waters, the presiding judge over the county’s juvenile court system.

Because juvenile court records are sealed, determining exact numbers of minors charged and the nature of the offenses is not possible.

Sheriff Ana Franklin said incidents in which parents complain about images being shared among students have ramped up in recent years.

