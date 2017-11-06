Suspect arrested in Florence woman's murder - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Suspect arrested in Florence woman's murder

Eric Bailey (Source: Florence Police Department) Eric Bailey (Source: Florence Police Department)
Judy Staten (Source: Facebook) Judy Staten (Source: Facebook)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Florence police arrested a homicide suspect Monday evening.

Eric Bailey, 49, of Florence is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Judy Staten.

Staten's body was found when police responded to a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of South Magnolia Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a male advised them that something happened inside the home. They found Staten dead from a single gunshot wound,

Police said several witnesses came forward with information pointing to Bailey.

