Police identify murdered Florence woman

Florence police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

Police say 38-year-old Judy Staten was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Magnolia Street Sunday night.

Police responded to a welfare check at a home there at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a male advised them that something happened inside the home. They found Staten dead from a single gunshot wound,

Investigators are currently, collecting evidence and talking with witnesses and family members to establish a timeline of what happened. Staten's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Crime scene investigators are searching the residence to collect any evidence that will help determine what occurred and who might be involved.

Anyone that has any information should contact Florence police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48