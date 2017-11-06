Florence police investigating possible homicide on South Magnolia Street

East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
"It could have been a lot worse. We could have a loss of life. We’re very fortunate no one was in the building,” Satterfield said.More >>
"It could have been a lot worse. We could have a loss of life. We’re very fortunate no one was in the building,” Satterfield said.More >>
A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.More >>
A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
One person is dead and two other people have been injured after a night club shooting in Walterboro, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.More >>
One person is dead and two other people have been injured after a night club shooting in Walterboro, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>