Florence police investigating possible homicide on South Magnolia Street

Florence police tell us they are investigating a possible homicide in the 300 block of South Magnolia Street.

Investigators tell us on Sunday night around 11 o'clock officers received a call on a welfare check on a person on North Franklin Street. When they located a black male he told officers that an incident occurred on S Magnolia St.

Officers then went to the residence on S Magnolia St and found a female deceased. Investigators are currently talking with witnesses and family members to establish a timeline of what happened. At this time Florence police do not have anyone in custody.

Crime scene investigators are searching the residence to collect any evidence that will help determine what occurred and who might be involved.

Anyone that has any information should contact Florence police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

