Dangerous section of Hwy 231 being evaluated for improvements

Residents in Lacey's Spring are concerned about a dangerous portion on Hwy 231.

Jodi Dunn says there were five accidents directly in front of her home during the month of October.

The problem stems from drivers traveling at a high rate of speed around a curve just before her home.

Dunn says she's increasingly concerned one of the vehicles is going to wind up inside of her home if something isn't done.

One recent wreck involved a car going airborne over her husband's truck as he was pulling into their driveway.

"This red SUV done like a Dukes of Hazzard on him. Went over the hood of his truck," said Dunn.

On October 4, she says she witnessed two serious accidents, just minutes apart.

"The state trooper had just left. The wrecker was towing this one, getting it on the roll back. Then, as I'm on the front porch and this is going on this wreck happens," said Dunn.

She added, "I can't even walk out in my front yard without being scared. I mean every time you hear tires squeal, you cringe.”

Chief Tommy MacPherson with the Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department has worked each of these accidents and feels it's time for something to be done.

He's been in touch with ALDOT and met with them to get barrels out for the meantime. He says they will be coming out to address the problem soon.

"The state's gonna come out and put a black top shoulder there to fill that in and on the other side of the road they've got to come in and put a guard rail," said McPherson.

"If people would slow down and be able to stay on the road, that shoulder wouldn't really be a problem," added MacPherson.

And that’s exactly what happened this week.

ALDOT widened a 500ft section of the shoulder on the northbound inside lane, which is the problem spot for most of those wrecks.

Dunn is glad to see this improvement but still feels something needs to be done to prevent cars from barreling into her home.

"I'm glad to see that they're doing some actual work, but I'm more concerned with this side. With the guardrails being up. A barrier put up. Something. Some kind of protection for us," said Dunn.

ALDOT officials say they are still evaluating that portion of Hwy 231 and looking at possible improvements.

The improvements they are considering include: guardrails, additional signage, striping configuration and several other changes to make the roadway safer.

They expect to have a decision in about 2 weeks.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48