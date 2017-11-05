UPDATE: Stolen East Limestone Band equipment found

Update:

East Limestone school officials issued the following statement around 8 p.m. Sunday:

We have received word that the stolen East Limestone High School Band Trailer has been found by a Birmingham PD deputy. He says it appears to have everything in it. A band parent is on his way to Birmingham to get the trailer. With the help of our state wide media and an observant band parent the trailer has been found and turned over to the BPD. Jennifer Janzen, band director, would like to express her thanks for all of the phone calls, texts, messages she has received during this time. We will release more information when we get it.

The stolen truck that was towing the trailer has also been recovered.

Officials promise to release additional details on what they describe as "quite a story" on Monday.

Previous:

Dozens of instruments, stolen from the East Limestone High School band. Now, they're looking for help to replace them.

Yesterday, they won the West Alabama High School Marching Band competition in Gordo. They stayed overnight at a hotel in Birmingham.

When the members of the band woke up this morning, they got the bad news from their director. A trailer carrying scores of their instruments had been stolen.

" Stronger Together." That is the motto of the East Limestone High band, and they were together, in good spirits, when we caught up with them at the school.

Someone stole the trailer from the parking lot of the Embassy Suites near downtown Birmingham.

Some of the instruments stolen are owned by the students and may be covered by their parents' homeowners insurance.

But most are owned by the school and are not insured. The boosters say the estimated cost to replace the instruments is around $225,000, a devastating loss to the program.

We talked with senior drum major, William Christopher, who says they will recover from this and in the meantime, one way or another, the band will play on.

"We're still going to make music. I know we ordered kazoos just for the fun of it for Monday. And, our drummers, they can play on anything from a desk to a garbage can. They're always playing. So, even though we don't have the physical instruments, we're still going to make music," Christopher said.

The band and their boosters are asking for help raising money to begin replacing the dozens of instruments stolen.

School officials have set up a YouCaring page for donations.

