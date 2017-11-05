East Limestone Band equipment, trailer stolen in Birmingham

One day after the Decatur High School marching band uniforms were lost in an overnight fire, we've learned that another local high school marching band has suffered a loss.

On Sunday morning the East Limestone High School band director Jennifer Janzen said that the school's trailer had been stolen while at a hotel in Birmingham.

The theft occurred only hours after the band swept the awards, winning Best in Show, at the 40th annual West Alabama Marching Competition in Gordo

We all experience trials and tribulations. The ELHS band had truck and trailer stolen after competition. Let’s keep band in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/HPj5Xm1jf4 — Louis Berry (@lberry0106) November 5, 2017

According to the Facebook post, "all of the woodwind and brass instruments, 3 sets of tenors (drums), 2 sets of multi-toms, drum carriers and stands, all of our new guard equipment, the new generator and cart and drum major podium were on the trailer."

Thieves also made off with the white Ford F-250 quad cab truck that was hauling the trailer.

We're told the total value of everything stolen is around $225,000, a devastating loss to the program. School officials have set up a YouCaring page for donations.

The school is planning a press conference Sunday afternoon.

