Fight breaks out after high school football game

A shocking fight broke out at the end of a high school football game Friday night.

Jemison High School had just won the game against Shelby County when tensions on the field erupted.

One Jemison player appeared to be injured on the ground.

After the game, WBRC in Birmingham reached out to Jemison’s coach Van Clements, who said the injured player rode the bus back with the team.

Clements would not comment on the fight until the Alabama High School Athletic Association reviewed the incident.

WBRC also reached out to Shelby County coach Heath Childers, but did not get a response.

