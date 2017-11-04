Alabama freshman QB to miss LSU game after arrest

University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested late Thursday night.

Police say 19-year-old Michael Jones was charged with DUI and improper ID by a minor after being involved in a car accident.

Jones failed the field sobriety test and was arrested.

“We are disappointed in Mac’s actions, and this is obviously not the kind of behavior we expect from our players," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement.

“We will further evaluate what actions we need to take moving forward so we can correct the behavior."

Jones has been suspended for Saturday's game against LSU.

