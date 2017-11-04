Tractor-trailer overturns in Cherokee Co., shuts down traffic

Just before noon Saturday a tractor-trailer overturned on the Chestnut Bypass in Centre.

Cherokee County first responders have already cleared the 18-wheeler from the roadway, but cleanup is expected to take several hours.

An 18 Wheeler has overturned on the Chestnut Bypass near Happy China in Centre. The vehicle is off the roadway... https://t.co/YCIp1K0TY1 — Cherokee County EMA (@cherokee_ema) November 4, 2017

All lanes of the Chesnut Bypass from Happy China to Bay Springs Road will be shutdown for an extended period of... https://t.co/cDu2ZZ5xZA — Cherokee County EMA (@cherokee_ema) November 4, 2017

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next several hours.

