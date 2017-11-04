Tractor-trailer overturns in Cherokee Co., shuts down traffic - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tractor-trailer overturns in Cherokee Co., shuts down traffic

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Just before noon Saturday a tractor-trailer overturned on the Chestnut Bypass in Centre.

Cherokee County first responders have already cleared the 18-wheeler from the roadway, but cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next several hours.

