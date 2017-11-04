UPDATE: Fire destroys band uniforms at Decatur High School

A late-night fire caused serious damage at Decatur High School, not long after the band dismissed.

In fact, there were dozens of students in the facility just minutes before the fire broke out. Many of them had just left the very room where the fire happened.

The band's director was still on school property when the alarm sounded around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Decatur police started by dousing the flames with an extinguisher until city firefighters arrived and contained the fire to the band's uniform storage room.

The band's marching and concert uniforms are gone—a total loss of nearly $45,000, according to the Decatur City Schools Supervisor of Safety and Operations Dwight Satterfield.

Instruments in the room next to the uniform room all appear to have been spared any damage.

School officials say it is fortunate that the fire didn't spark any earlier than it did. Band members had returned from the school's football game at Sparkman High School.

"It could have been a lot worse. We could have a loss of life. We’re very fortunate no one was in the building,” Satterfield said.

He added, “We're obviously sad that this happened. But these properties, these uniforms can be replaced."

The good news for the school is that the uniforms are insured.

Boosters will have to get some new ones quickly, in time for the Christmas parade.

The cause isn't official yet, but Satterfield says foul play is not suspected and that an electrical problem may be to blame.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48