Fire destroys band uniforms at Decatur High School

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

A fire at Decatur High School last night destroyed nearly all the school’s band uniforms, a total loss of between $60,000 and $80,000.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the fire broke out just before midnight Friday in the uniform storage area near the band room.

Jason Jones, chief Fire marshal of Decatur Fire & Rescue, said that they have established an area of origin, but that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Right now they do not suspect foul play or vandalism.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

