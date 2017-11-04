Fire destroys band uniforms at Decatur High School

A fire at Decatur High School last night destroyed nearly all the school’s band uniforms, a total loss of between $60,000 and $80,000.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the fire broke out just before midnight Friday in the uniform storage area near the band room.

Jason Jones, chief Fire marshal of Decatur Fire & Rescue, said that they have established an area of origin, but that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Right now they do not suspect foul play or vandalism.

