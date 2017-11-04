Fire destroys band uniforms at Decatur High School

Officials are calling it a total loss.More >>
Officials are calling it a total loss.More >>
A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.More >>
A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
One person was shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville Friday afternoon.More >>
One person was shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville Friday afternoon.More >>
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.More >>
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.More >>
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >>
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>