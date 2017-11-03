Feds: Lawrence County man tried to entice teen on Facebook

A Lawrence County man is facing charges after federal agents say he sent inappropriate messages and photos to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl and even tried to meet up with her. In reality, he was corresponding with police.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Michael Anthony Romans, 49, of Hillsboro, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, for the offenses of transferring obscene material to minors and coercion and enticement of a juvenile. The complaint details conversations between Romans and the fake teen between Sept. 13 and Oct. 14.

Romans allegedly began a chat on Facebook Messenger with a young female named Elizabeth "Liz" O'Bryan, according to the complaint. The Facebook profile of "Liz" was actually an undercover detective from the Daleville Police Department. The complaint alleges Romans asked her how old she was and she said she was 15. Romans allegedly said, "Oh no, I'm 49." He also allegedly asked if she was a virgin. The messages escalated into sexually explicit talk and Romans sent the undercover detective photos of his penis, according to federal court documents.

According to Special Agent Joshua McCready with Homeland Security Investigations, who is handling the case, one of the inappropriate photos shows a photo on the wall behind Romans believed to be his daughter.

Romans stated multiple times that he will get in trouble for their relationship if anyone finds out. He "discusses the 'cops' waiting for him when/if he travels to meet Liz. Romans knows that he will get arrested because Liz is underage," McCready wrote in the complaint.

"Romans expresses that if he gets caught he will be a lifetime sexual offender," McCready added.

Authorities say the conversations continued between the two, as well as Romans sending the girl photos of his genitals and requested photos of her private parts.

Authorities say on Oct. 9, he informed "Liz" that he is an electrical engineer for General Electric in Decatur. On Oct. 14, he allegedly said he was on his way to Daleville to meet her. There was talk about where he is and how long it will take him to get there.

Romans was seen in Daleville by police, but they were not able to detain him because he fled from the scene.

McCready viewed Romans' Facebook and noticed that he has several friends that appear to be young women and believes he "is actively seeking young women to take advantage of for the purpose of soliciting sexual relations from these women," he said in the complaint.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Romans was arrested Friday and is currently being detained, pending preliminary and detention hearings on Nov. 8.

