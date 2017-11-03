1 person shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 person shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville

Scene at Glacier Street (Source: WAFF) Scene at Glacier Street (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

One person was shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville Friday afternoon.

Police responded to calls of a shooting around 5 p.m.

Authorities report the victim's injuries are minor. No one is in custody at this time.



 

