Suspect in custody near Ditto Landing after cross-county chase

A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.



A deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a driver at the intersection of Highway 231 and River Loop Road. A chase ensued and the driver sped across River Bridge into Madison County.

The deputy and suspect both got out of their vehicles. Shots were fired, but authorities have not confirmed who was shooting. The suspect managed to steal the deputy's vehicle and ditched it near Ditto Landing.

The man ran into the woods, but was apprehended. We are told a woman is also being detained.

