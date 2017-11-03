Suspect in custody near Ditto Landing after cross-county chase

A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties. A deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a driver at the intersection of Highway 231 and River Loop Road. A chase ensued and the driver sped across River Bridge into Madison County. Car chase from Morgan co into Madison Co,shot fired, deputy car stolen, manhunt, arrest made @JackMadisonWAFF at 6 pic.twitter.com/86IEwKrcwI — Jack Madison (@JackMadisonWAFF) ...More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as rumors about potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students. Huntsville City School shot down the rumors, saying they were investigated and found not to be true.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
After reviewing the incident and examining the evidence, the board determined the actions of the officers were in keeping with departmental policy and did not violate any state laws.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
