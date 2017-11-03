Man allegedly steals Morgan County investigator's truck, sparks manhunt

A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.More >>
A suspect is in custody following a Friday afternoon chase across Morgan and Madison counties.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as reports of potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.More >>
One person was shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville Friday afternoon.More >>
One person was shot on Glacier Street in Huntsville Friday afternoon.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>