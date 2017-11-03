Man allegedly steals Morgan County investigator's truck, sparks manhunt

A man is in jail after allegedly stealing a Morgan County investigator's vehicle Friday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin WAFF 48 News the suspect man stole the truck as the investigator checked out a stolen property case out of Tennessee at a residence near the River Loop Road/Highway 231 intersection in the Lacey's Spring area.

Franklin said around 3:30 Friday afternoon, the man, not under arrest at that point, and a woman jumped into the truck. As he tried to speed away, the investigator shot out at least one of the tires.

The sheriff said the man drove the stolen truck into Madison County, finally stopping on Ditto Marina Parkway off of Hobbs Island Road, then running into the woods. The woman was detained.

Multiple agencies were involved in the searchnear the woods. A Huntsville Police K-9 dog got the scent, leading authorities to the man, who they arrested just past 5 p.m. near the Ditto Landing Marina.

Investigators are deciding what charges the man will face, and are considering possible charges for woman.

.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48