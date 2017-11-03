Ditto Landing manhunt suspect dies after arrest

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms an inmate suspected in a two-county pursuit died the day after his arrest.

Deputies say Brian Edward Dallas, 40, stole a Morgan County investigator's truck Friday afternoon, Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said he stole it while the investigator was checking out a stolen property case out of Tennessee at a residence near the River Loop Road/Highway 231 intersection in the Lacey's Spring area. Franklin said around 3:30 Friday afternoon, Dallas, who was not under arrest at that point, and a woman jumped into the truck. As he tried to speed away, the investigator shot out at least one of the tires.

Franklin said Dallas drove the stolen truck into Madison County, finally stopping on Ditto Marina Parkway off of Hobbs Island Road, then running into the woods. The woman was detained.

Dallas was found near the Ditto Landing Marina by a Huntsville police K-9 and booked into the Madison County Jail. He was checked out at Huntsville Hospital then booked into the Madison County Jail. Jail records show he was charged with reckless endangerment, theft of property, and resisting arrest.

Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning said Dallas was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday. Dorning said medical staff immediately provided care until HEMSI transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His body has been turned over to the Department for Forensics Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Dorning said Dallas was identified to be a drug and alcohol user and was placed on detox protocol in the medical unit upon his arrest.

