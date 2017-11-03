Huntsville Housing Expo offers help to aspiring homeowners

Looking to learn more about housing opportunities here in Huntsville?

This weekend is the Huntsville Housing Expo.

[Read More: Housing Expo 2017: Helping navigate the challenges of home ownership]

It's a free event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805.

This is a can't-miss for anyone looking to buy a home, with more than 100 vendors on hand to showcase affordable housing options in the City of Huntsville.

Credit and foreclosure counseling will also be available on-site.

Click here for more information on who should attend and a list of participating preferred lenders.

