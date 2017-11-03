Rumors about fights, guns fuel panic at Grissom High School

Photos captured a chaotic scene at Grissom High School Friday as rumors about potential violence spread and sparked lots of concern among parents and students.

Huntsville City School shot down the rumors, saying they were investigated and found not to be true.

Worried parents flooded the WAFF 48 newsroom as they feared for their children’s safety. Many pulled their kids out of school early as a precaution.

School district officials tell us there were several different false rumors circulating about Grissom High School and social media fueling the spread of those rumors.

Footage surfaced on Facebook of an apparent fight at the school on Thursday. Students were seen brawling as others looked on. Lots of yelling can be heard as school security stepped in and physically separated the people involved.

Keith Wade, a spokesman for Huntsville City Schools said there was one fight at Grissom Thursday, but parents say there were a series of fights and it was believed that the violence could escalate further at the school on Friday.

Security was increased and parents also shared photos of lots of police cars on campus.

As rumors and posts were shared online, parents came to pick up their children and it created long lines at Grissom. At one point, the line was out the door.

“I’m not taking any chances with my kid,” one parent said. Inside the school, officials said classes were going on as usual on Friday.

“I know that there's been some unfounded rumors that have been spread through social media, but we've got extra resources there. We've actually looked at and investigated to see if there was anything to those rumors. Everything has been unfounded. We just want to make sure that we keep everything up and running so that we have our normal classroom environment,” Ward said.

Parents also said there was also a Snapchat of a student at Grissom with a gun, adding to their fears.

In response to that, Ward said administrators received word about a social media post and investigated that as well, and found it to be untrue.

There are consequences for students who make threats on social media or by another means, according to the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide. They could face short term suspension or have a long term removal from school and recommendation for expulsion.

“I've heard several different rumors about several different things. None of them have been true at all. With social media and the ability to spread those things, it makes it very easy for someone to get concerned,” Ward said. “We've checked all of those things out and we even have extra staff on hand to make sure we don't have any disruptions.”

Grissom High School Principal Becky Balentine sent an email to parents after a meeting was held to discuss disciplinary policies. It was one of many held throughout the district. She did not reference any fighting at the school. Balentine wrote:

Hello Grissom Nation, I want to reach out to our parents today to thank you for your feedback at our community meeting last night regarding discipline. I appreciate your input and commitment to support our school and all of the schools in our district. We are working with our HCS central office to develop next steps that will be implemented quickly to support high levels of teaching and learning in every classroom. Today at Grissom, children are in class and learning. Huntsville City Schools has increased security presence today to provide support to ensure that education is not disrupted. We constantly monitor and investigate rumors in cooperation with HCS Campus Security and HPD School Resource Officers to ensure a safe environment. Any legitimate concerns will be shared with you. Thank you for your continued support of Grissom High School. Sincerely, Becky Balentine Principal Grissom High School

Mendy Pierce, a parent, said she found out Thursday night on social media that there had been fights at the school. Her daughter was not involved, but the Pierces decided to play it safe and kept her at home Friday morning.

"Students were afraid. There were rumors that there was gang involvement and that the gang was going to up it today," she said.

Pierce commended the school for handling the situation as best they could on Friday as parents flooded the hallway to check out their children.

She feels that the check-in office and its secured doors are great for security, but Pierce thinks more needs to be done to lock doors in sections that are not used for instructional space.

“It's keeping our children safe from the outside threats. What I'm concerned for is the inside threats in the schools, these fights and the fact that these kids are wandering the school at times and going into these areas that should not be accessible is asking for trouble,” she said. “Fights have been happening since the beginning of the school year. This is not the first incident of this.”

She touted the school district and police for creating an extra presence at the school on Friday.

“That may be why nothing happened today,” she added. “I think it's much more than just rumors. If there had been no fights and this happened, then that would be rumors. This is parents expressing their concern for the safety of their children.”

Other parents feel the school needs to communicate more with students when it comes to safety procedures and policies and how to report concerns and issues.

