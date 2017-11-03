Florence family says they found meth in video game bought at GameStop

A Florence family had quite a fright on Halloween night. They're upset after they say they found a bag of meth inside a used game they purchased for their 11-year-old son at a GameStop. Police, along with GameStop, are investigating.

Before the Whitten family could make it to the first stoplight after leaving the store, their son found more in his case than just the game.

"When he got into the car, he opened the video game up he pulled these out to view them, and when he did, drugs fell from the back of this into his lap," said his mother, Lisa Whitten. "That's not something to joke about, however, he holds it up and says no there are drugs in my game and he has a small Ziploc bag with powdery substance in it."

Whitten said she immediately rushed back to the store to ask questions.

"You could tell by their faces they were in shock just like we were,," she said about the GameStop employees. "I asked, 'How did this happen? Please explain to me how this happened.' He said 'All we do is inspect the disc. We don't take the packaging out and check it,'" Whitten said.

GameStop said they received the used game "Overwatch" less than an hour before this family came to buy it. In a statement, the company said:

Just like the family, our GameStop store associates were concerned to learn that an unidentified substance had been found inside a video game the family had purchased from our store. After discussing the incident with the family, together, we immediately contacted the local police department and provided them the unidentified substance. Since the occurrence, we have reviewed our in-store video surveillance footage and can confirm that our associates did follow the procedures we have in place when trading in video games. We have been in contact once again with the local police department to determine how we can assist them with any investigation they may be conducting at this time.

"What if he had opened it? What if he thought it was candy? I mean it was trick or treat. What if he had consumed it?" Whitten said.

The family and the employees called Florence police. The found property report said the white substance appears to be narcotics, but it hadn't been field-tested or sent to the lab for testing.

"That point on I'm in shock. I mean, would never expect that. We go in these stores all the time. We've bought hundreds of games. We have an older son," Whitten said.

GameStop said this isn't the first time something like this has happened. The company knows of at least two other similar incidents in other states.

Whitten now wants others to be aware of this issue before something really bad could happen.

"Hey, just because you go buy a video game, don't assume that it has been thoroughly inspected. Inspect it yourself," she said.

