Police help dislodge full-figured raccoon from sewer grate

Police in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, were recently called to assist one of the City of Zion’s ampler four-legged residents that had become lodged in a sewer grate.

According to a truly delightful Facebook post, the well-fed trash panda was simply too bloated from over-indulging in the local sewer cuisine.

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” Zion P.D. said Facebook.

The officers that responded were unable to free the rotund raccoon themselves, forcing them to call in the big guns—the Zion Public Works Department, which apparently is better equipped to handle obese wildlife.

“They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear.”

Well, maybe no worse for the wear physically, but you’ve got to think the self-esteem took a dent after such an impressive spectacle.





