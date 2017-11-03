Panel finds no wrongdoing in Huntsville officer-involved shooting

Following an officer-involved shooting at a south Huntsville apartment complex on Oct. 25, the Huntsville Police Department convened an Incident Review Board to investigate the Golf Rd. incident.

The Review Board consisted of representatives from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, The City of Huntsville’s Legal Department, members of the Citizens Police Advisory Council and Huntsville Police Department personnel.

After reviewing the incident and examining the evidence, the board determined the actions of the officers were in keeping with departmental policy and did not violate any state laws.

All officers involved have returned to duty.

